Reader says no to Jagler
Dear Editor:
I went online to non-partisan Ballotpedia to get more information about John Jagler who is running for the state senate representing District 13. Jagler declined to fill out their 2020 candidate questionnaire so I couldn’t read about his goals there.
I thought that I could learn something about Jagler from the March 3 American Association of University Women candidate forum held in Watertown. Unfortunately, Jagler didn’t show up for that. I looked at the many mailers I received from his campaign. There is nothing in these mailings to show that he accomplished anything in his eight years in the Assembly.
There was misrepresentation from Jagler in one of the mailers. In the words of the Wisconsin State Journal, “The statements in the mailer appear under the State Journal logo but change personal pronouns “I” and “We” to Jagler’s name, making the quotes seem like they came from the newspaper, rather than from Jagler himself.” Jagler seems to be falsely implying that the newspaper endorses him.
The newspaper has demanded that he stop the deceit- but the strategic misdirection has already been distributed.
If Jagler doesn’t truthfully communicate with voters, then he doesn’t deserve our votes.
Julia Reitz
Watertown
