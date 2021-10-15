National Friends of the Library Week will be celebrated Oct. 17 – 23. This is a wonderful time to honor and highlight the wonderful contributions our Friends of the Library bring to the Watertown Public Library. I’ve had the honor to work with a dedicated group of individuals who donate their time, talents and energy toward helping our public library thrive and grow with the evolving needs of our patrons.
Our Friends group has been a strong library partner since 1980. The framed charter membership, which will be displayed in the front lobby, lists all the original members of PALS-People Assisting Library Services. At some point the name was changed to Friends of the Watertown Public Library.
Their name may have changed, but 41 years later, their mission remains the same; to encourage public support for the goals, activities, and services of the library, raise funds to purchase items not covered in the library budget and promote the use and awareness of the Watertown Public Library. My sincere thank you to all the volunteers over the past 41 years that chose to get involved and contribute to our beautiful library.
Do you have a fond memory of attending a library program? Maybe you enjoyed a juggling or bubble program with your children or grandchildren? Perhaps you enjoyed a visit from a local Wisconsin author? Did you bring a treasured heirloom to a program to have the item evaluated for its value? All these events were sponsored by Friends. Friends also supports the Garden Tales Farmer’s Market held on Thursday afternoons in the summer, the StoryBook Trail at Brandt Quirk Park, and the 1,000 Books for Kindergarten program.
I am happy to report that our Friends group survived the pandemic and has regrouped with new faces and loyal members. The new president is Carrie Stocklin who has taken over the reins from Jan Runge. We are excited for this new beginning, with many opportunities ahead to explore with our new and expanded library.
Look for Friends of the Library membership information on Facebook or at the library. A website will also be launched soon. If you value our library, our resources, and community focused events , I encourage you to join this wonderful organization and perhaps volunteer your time and talents.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.