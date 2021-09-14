Where is the economy?
Dear Editor:
Among the most misleading statements We Energies made in this newspaper Sept. 10 to tout its proposed liquified natural gas plant in Ixonia was the reference to last winter’s energy crunch in Texas. Year in and year out, southern Wisconsin’s energy infrastructure has routinely weathered cold snaps exceeding that which brought the Lone Star State to its knees. To suggest otherwise is disingenuous and, really, ridiculous on its face.
We Energies made a similar “peak demand” argument to that for the Ixonia project in the late 1990s when it sought to build a second coal-fired power plant in Oak Creek. Since the Elm Road Generating Station came on line in 2010, the utility has found itself saddled with far more generating capacity than it needs. The company actually announced plans last fall to shut down some natural gas-fired power plants.
A monopoly like We Energies is regulated, but that constraint comes with a profit margin many other businesses can only wish for. When the company commits a wasteful strategy blunder, the ratepayers bear the burden.
Those who remember their electric bills from 20 years ago would likely agree that they’re paying much more now for the same service. Now the utility wants to spend $370 million to limit spikes in gas prices that have been trending downward since 2010. Where is the economy in that?
Russ Maki
Watertown
No more pictures, please
Dear Editor:
I don’t mean to be rude, but please don’t show me any more pictures of your kids and grandkids. You see, I already know that they are way better than anyone else’s kids and grandkids. They are smarter, more talented, more athletic, better looking and more likely to be an astronaut or whatever. One guy has an eight-year-old who is receiving a four-year scholarship to play basketball for UCLA and a seven-year-old who plays the piano better than Liberace. The problem is that everyone thinks their family is the best, as I can attest to by the 10,000 phones that are stuck in my face every year.
Please don’t show me any more pictures of your pets. I know without even looking that your pet is the cutest, most adorable, most well behaved, most pure bread, biggest or smallest of it’s breed, etc. I hate to burst your bubble but other people love their pets too.
Please don’t show me anymore pictures of your fish. I didn’t like fishing even when I used to go fishing. I am happy that you can afford a boat or a couple of hundred dollars to have someone take you out to catch your fish. And of the several hundreds of thousands of fish pictures that I have been forced to look at yours is by far the best. And I am sure that when you get it pickled or smoked or baked in your own secret breading that it will be the best tasting thing to come out of the water since Beluga caviar.
Please don’t show me any more pictures of your deer, bear, elk, antelope, turkey or any other defenseless animal that you shot after baiting it all year with apples and sugar cookies. I know that it was he best shot since Daniel Boone or Annie Oakley. It has the biggest rack, head, fan or pelt.
For an extra thousand the taxidermist will give a nice horn to hang on your wall. Everyone will tell you that it the best meat they have ever eaten, even though in reality it is drier than sandpaper and tougher than shoe leather.
Again, I don’t mean to be rude, but you get my point. If not, let me know and I will draw you a picture.
Terry Rupnow
Watertown
