Dear Editor:
There are new positions being created within city hall and at the management/office level throughout the city departments while disregarding the frontline employees.
Don’t forget about the men and women that really make our city function.
In lieu of being red-lined or no raises given for years, a 1% to 2% pay increase or a new job title created to satisfy the desired outcome, take care of the “team” first and foremost.
As their responsibilities increase, these employees are doing more with less.
In years past the city hired a consulting company for tens of thousands of dollars to perform a wage analysis, if it wasn’t to their liking, they would do another. What does that do for morale amongst the employees?
With numerous city employees quitting or retiring early throughout all of the departments (what is the root cause) come up with a solution on how to retain them instead of the city being a training ground for other municipalities/companies.
Under the present circumstances some of the duties performed now by city employees will soon be privatized. It will be sooner than one thinks/slowly happening now.
The new positions created from 2019 to present are RDA executive director, public works director (new title and added responsibilities for city engineer), storm water project manager, IT technician, engineering department secretary (part-time to full time), engineering department project manager, part-time code compliance officer, human resource generalist, full-time paralegal and restructuring of department staff/responsibilities.
The city attorney went from part-time to full-time in 2012. What is the combined salary for these positions? My guess is close to $450,000 plus benefits. Some of the work that the newly created positions perform was previously outsourced/contracted out or was in another position/employee’s job description.
From a 10,000 foot view, it looks like the city is grooming itself towards a city manager or city administrator governance where one person is in control/it places too much power in the hands of one person. Huh!
The definition of a lap dog; a person or organization which is influenced or controlled by another. Huh! The definition of puppet; a person under the control of another person, group, or power. Huh! Present vs. future governance, a splitting image. Huh!
It’s quite interesting to find out the questionable things that have happened/are still happening within our city government that the majority of residents do not know about. Huh!
John Kaliebe
Watertown
