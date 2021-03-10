Hong to visit Watertown

Dear Editor:

Watertown has a special event on Sunday, March 14 at the Literatus Bookstore. At 12:30 p.m., current Madison area Assembly Rep. Francesca Hong is coming for a meet and greet the citizens of Watertown.

She is newly elected to represent the Isthmus area of Madison. Her visit is followed by an event in support of Melissa Winker for State Senate, replacing Scott Fitzgerald. Melissa has to overcome gerrymandering, a major opponent who will not appear in any forum with her, and general election exhaustion by our citizens. But she knows the people in Watertown are eager for a change in our local leadership.

Rep. Hong is the first Asian-American Assembly representative in Wisconsin history, as well as a mom, small business owner, and trained chef.

If you know of any youth, especially Asian-American youth or families, invite them to come. Francesca is a strong voice for putting families first.

Follow her on Twitter if you like at (@StateRepHong).

Hope you can make it and tell others, and then stay on to help elect Melissa Winker to the State Senate.

Diane Hackbarth

Watertown

