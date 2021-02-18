Thank you, Emily
Dear Editor:
The public library may be temporarily closed for visits, but Emily, the teen services lead, hasn’t stopped offering fun and educational events for young people — she’s just taken them virtual! On Valentines Day Emily sponsored an interactive, online cooking demonstration for tweens and teens and provided all materials for participants so that everyone in our community could participate. She even made the extra effort to find safe ingredients for our food-allergy family! I am so grateful that our public library and staff offer such amazing service to our community and I encourage everyone to check into its programming!
Wendy Pliska
Watertown
