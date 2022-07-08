On a Saturday nearing the end of the 2020 election a “Trump Train” passed my house. Passengers and drivers were whooping, yelling, and beeping horns. At that point there were about six cars. I was running errands that day and I came upon them again, now there were more than 35 cars. Cars were going through stop signs, swearing, yelling. When I arrived home I decided to call the police. I told them I was afraid as I had a Biden sign in my yard. I asked if the “train” had a permit. I was told they did not. I was also told that the Trump Train had grown to well over 55 cars and that no one was ticketed for going through stop signs.
I understand the Drag Show is going through the proper permitting process for their show. They should be allowed to have their show. If parents are afraid their children will be traumatized, they should not take their children near the show. They will know the place, time, and date.
I did not know there was going to be a Trump Train going down my street and through my town that day. I also didn’t know that a Biden campaign bus was run off the interstate by a different Trump Train.
I probably will not attend the Drag Show due to our loosened gun laws and the increasing gun violence in this country. I hope the group will have plenty of security and that the local police will be on high alert. I also pray that no one will be hurt or worse.
