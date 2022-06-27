The Watertown City Council chambers were standing room only on Tuesday night, June 21. The issue was the application for a drag queen show at Riverside Park July 16. The citizens were there to educate the council members on what a drag show is with pictures and graphic descriptions.
Each citizen presented information from State Statutes 948 regarding coercion and enticement of children. 948.11(1)(b)2. "Harmful to children" means that quality of any description, narrative account or representation, in whatever form, of nudity, sexually explicit conduct, sexual excitement, sadomasochistic abuse, physical torture or brutality when it: 948.11(1)(b)2. Is patently offensive to prevailing standards in the adult community as a whole with respect to what is suitable for children. More content is available to describe in detail the "nudity" definition 948.11 (1)(d). Criminal felony penalties apply at the state level including fines, incarceration, confiscation of property involved in these crimes (car used for transportation). Felony penalties are higher for affecting children less than 13 years old.
President Andrew Jackson said the Bible is "the rock upon which our Republic rests." Leviticus 20:13 and many other passages in the Bible describe immoral behavior to be avoided lest the abomination becomes so bad that we experience divine retribution via a Sodom and Gomorrah event.
Other citizens reminded the council of city statutes, moral standards and the obligation of the city council to protect our children and our community standards. Actual pictures of the recent Fort Atkinson drag show were presented to the council demonstrating the behavior and dress of the actors. It is quite clear in these pictures that the question is not "if" such behavior would occur then arrests can be made, but that this behavior has already occurred and needs to be stopped before it occurs again.
Adults have freedom of speech and can do whatever they want in the confines of their own home. However, we have a duty and obligation to protect our children from coercion, enticement, pornography and pedophilia which directly leads to child trafficking in Wisconsin and the United States. I implore you to stand up and ensure we have a safe community for our children.
