The Watertown Daily Times has had a significant response over the past several days regarding a letter that was printed on our opinion page and in our Voice of the People section on our website.
People have reacted from near and far, with some in other parts of the country reacting to an opinion, some of whom thought it was our reporting or our endorsement of a particular viewpoint.
This is part of the continual erosion of the wall that once was high between the daily newspaper and most other forms of large-scale conversation. Now, with email, social media and alternative websites that are far less expensive to operate and promulgate than a printing press and a carrier delivery system, there are so many more voices and the newspapers many of us have known for most of our lives have taken on a different role in our society.
Traditional newspapers, in general, remain committed to a midde-of-the-road path toward truth, and for the same reason they did a century ago: Advertisers all have different value systems, and to avoid pushing away the hand that feeds us, we stay neutral.
That doesn't mean the individuals who work at our publications do not have feelings or biases, but true professionals who work in this business know how to put biases aside, and the system we've cultivated over many decades ensures checks and balances so that accidental inclusion of bias is noticed and eliminated by others in the chain of command.
