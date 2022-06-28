I attended the Watertown City Council meeting on June 26. I was very troubled by the comments I heard from people speaking at the meeting. They were voicing their concerns about a proposed Gay Pride event planned at Riverside Park in July. I was disappointed, but not surprised, by their reactions. Watertown is a conservative community.
What I found most disturbing was that the theme appeared to center around the belief that individuals who identify as LGBTQ are sexual deviants, predators, pedophiles. People spoke, citing Bible verses and Wisconsin State regulations that denounced or regulated sexual behavior. Many said they were concerned about their children and what they might be exposed to if there is a Gay Pride event held at Riverside Park. I’m wondering where did this absurd belief came from?
I know individuals who identify as LGBTQ that live and work in our community. They have families just like us. They support local businesses and organizations just like us. They contribute to the local economy just like us. They attend local churches just like us. They could be your neighbor, your health care provider, your daycare provider, your child’s teacher or a local business owner. You don’t know who they are because they are simply people who want to live their lives. Just. Like. Us.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.