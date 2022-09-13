The University of Wisconsin-Whitewater Department of Music announced the first concerts of the semester. José Valentino will be the first guest artist on Sept. 15. at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 24 is the start of the Music Mosaics series for the fall with a faculty showcase.
Ticket prices are $14 for the general public, $12 for ages over 65, $7 for ages under 18 and free for UW-Whitewater students. All proceeds from the Music Mosaics series goes directly towards scholarships for Department of Music students.
Tickets are on sale and can be purchased Monday through Friday 9:30 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at Ticket Services located in the Greenhill Center of the Arts or by calling (262) 472-2222. Online tickets will also be available starting September 15, 2022 at tickets.uww.edu.
José Valentino Ruiz is a preeminent leader in music and will be performing on Thursday, Sept. 15.
Ruiz is a multi-hyphenate who holds the distinction of being an EMMY® Award Winning, a Latin GRAMMY® Award Winner, Latin GRAMMY® Award Winning album audio engineer and featured artist, a Multi-Latin GRAMMY® Award Nominee, a 52-time DOWNBEAT® Music Award Winner, the AVA Digital® Award Winner and a Sony Music recording artist and composer.
Ruiz is an internationally acclaimed multi-instrumentalist and educator known for his passionate performances, versatility, and fluid expression on the flute, saxophone, bass, piano, and Latin percussion. To date, Ruiz has performed in over 1400 concerts.
Nine days after Ruiz’s performance the Music Mosaics season starts.
This year the Music Mosaics season kicks off with a recital showcasing the entire Department of Music faculty. Piano, voice, strings, brass, woodwinds, percussion and jazz will be displayed throughout different styles and approaches.
The Faculty Showcase recital program includes Joseph Horovitz’s “Concertino Classico” featuring Matt Onstad and Chris Ramaekers, trumpet and Karen Boe, piano; Henri Duparc’s “Three Pieces” featuring Brian Leeper, baritone and Karen Boe, piano; Philip Glass’ “Four Movements for Two Pianos” featuring Karen Boe and Sarah Read Gehrenbeck, piano; Benjamin Britten’s “Suite No. 1” and Mark Summer’s “Julie-O” featuring Benjamin Whitcomb, cello; Gabriel Fauré’s “La bonne chanson” featuring Rachel Wood, mezzo-soprano and Karen Boe, piano; and Michael Hackett’s “Esox Fables” featuring Michael Hackett, trumpet, Matthew Sintchak, saxophone, Nick Moran, bass, and Devin Drobka, drums.
The Music Mosaics Faculty Showcase concert will take place on Saturday, September 24th at 7:30 pm in the Light Recital Hall. Ticket prices are $14 for the general public, $12 for ages over 65, $7 for ages under 18, and free for UW-Whitewater students.
