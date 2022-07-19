Biden Ukraine First Lady

President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden greet Olena Zelenska, spouse of Ukrainian’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the White House in Washington, Tuesday.

 Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — Jill Biden and Olena Zelenska, the first lady of Ukraine, met again Tuesday, this time at the White House, following up after their first-ever meeting in eastern Europe on Mother’s Day.

President Joe Biden, who has said the United States will support Ukraine in its fight against Russia for “as long as it takes,” helped his wife welcome Zelenska, the wife of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, as her black SUV rolled to a stop on the driveway. He gave her a bouquet that included sunflowers, Ukraine’s national flower.

