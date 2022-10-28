Trunk-or-treat fun in Watertown at Trinity St-Luke's School Nicole Eithun neithun@wdtimes.com Nicole Eithun Author email Oct 28, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 4 Buy Now Steven Vasold handing candy out to his woody look a like. Nicole Eithun Buy Now Norah Borgwardt and Kayla Martin try out temporary tattoos in the cafeteria. Nicole Eithun Buy Now Jessica, Riyan and John Hanson stopped at the photo booth. As you can see, Riyan wanted to get in the fun with the activities all around him throughout the cafeteria. Nicole Eithun Buy Now Pictured is one of the many trunks decorated for the event. Nicole Eithun Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Trinity St-Luke’s Lutheran School hosted a free trunk or treat at 801 S. Fifth St. in Watertown on Wednesday evening. There was plenty of activities for the kids to do in the cafeteria and of course candy from participating vehicles in the parking lot. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Cafeteria Luke Lutheran School Parking Lot Trunk Vehicle Watertown Halloween Nicole Eithun Author email Follow Nicole Eithun Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Former Deeg's in Watertown could become Little Italy 10 questions with Watertown's I Fling Plastic owner John Luetzow Lebanon strip club owner sentenced for prostitution, tax fraud Griffin Armament gets $650,000 TIF deal to expand Watertown facility Heninger remembered fondly after sudden death Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Latest e-Edition Watertown's Daily Times To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Screentime e-Edition Screentime 10-20
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.