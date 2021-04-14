Two years ago, about all she could do was four things: sleep, cry, eat and poop, but our little granddaughter turned 2 this month and she has this amazing ability to make me feel younger every time I see her.
It’s one more reason to know that God has hope for this world when little babies are born into it. It’s another chance for us to reinvent life on earth and make it a better place. And she has already begun to fulfill that mission.
Was it really only 24 months ago that this little girl could scarcely communicate?
Now she sings and dances and counts and hugs and talks, and does countless other things.
I can’t tell you when the last time it was that I felt like dancing, but there I was at her birthday party. She got up and started dancing, and I could not help myself. I joined right in.
She has a smile that can light up a room and she has even learned to flash a stern disapproving glare, such as when Grandpa pulled the cord on her new toy lawnmower and the growl it emitted was louder than she liked.
Some day, both will come in handy when she grows up and has a spouse. But for now, both are just as adorable as each other.
Only hours before the party, I walked by a park, which was crowded with young children and parents. Was it so long ago that our own children, now parents themselves, were at the park kicking around the soccer ball and learning about athletics, team play, the thrills of victory and the agonies of defeat?
How did the time fly by so quickly that this now seems like an eternity ago? We rarely played soccer when I was young, but I can barely remember back playing football, baseball and basketball with friends from my own childhood. This journey they call life is like I punched a ticket for a roller coaster and it’s accelerating as we go.
We have a photo my wife took of our older son holding this little girl and looking into her eyes not long after her birth.
His hand is almost half her body length.
In his eyes is the look of a man who is both in love with his newborn daughter and yet can’t quite get a reading on a baby that literally knows nothing, can barely communicate and has tacitly placed 100% of her trust and him and his wife for her very existence.
He is looking at her as if to ask: What does this all mean? And she is looking back, as wise a Yoda, but silently replying: I was hoping you could tell me.
As grandparents, we cannot get enough of any of it.
My wife and I are addicted to Snapchat and Facebook and photos and videos of her latest escapades.
We’re a couple of graying grandchild junkies who can’t wait to get our latest Annie fix. We excitedly share the photos with each other and then watch each other from across the room as each of us grins from ear to ear over her latest feat. Sometimes, we will catch each other just gazing at her photo or videos later, completely enchanted by her.
When she goes to the pediatrician for her checkups, we can’t wait to hear how it went. It’s a bottomless well: our interest in what she is up to. Tell us more and when you are done, tell us even more!
Nobody loves this child more than her parents, Mandy and Kyle, do, but I would have to say that her grandparents come pretty close.
There is not a day that goes by that I don’t think to myself how wonderful this world is that God has created for us, but I never realized until two years ago how he could have surpassed it all with this one simple yet miraculous act.
Grandparenting is the blessing that keeps on giving.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.