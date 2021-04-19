FOX LAKE — Resurfacing work is scheduled to begin Monday on nearly 10 miles of State Highway 68, between Edgelawn Drive in Fox Lake to State Highway 49 in Waupun, in Dodge County. Work will also include curb ramp improvements at intersections within the city of Waupun, adding centerline rumble strips, and new pavement markings.

State Highway 68 will be closed to through traffic during construction and detoured using State Highway 33 and County Highway A, US 151, and State Highway 49. Access to all properties will be maintained during construction. Motorists are advised to slow down and eliminate distractions when driving, especially in work zones.

The $3 million project is scheduled to be completed in mid-to-late June, weather-permitting.

Information on the State Highway 68 resurfacing project can be found at projects.511wi.gov/wis68/. Follow Southwest Region construction projects on Twitter at @WisDOTsouthwest.

