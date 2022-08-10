Wood turtle
“Woody” was a female wood turtle that lived over 20 years at the Trees for Tomorrow education facility in Eagle River, Wisconsin.

 Patrick Durkin

If you feel persecuted because your boss says you’re slow, and drivers don’t yield when you step into crosswalks, be grateful you’re not a Wisconsin wood turtle.

Though people and wood turtles can live to 80 years or more, your odds of reaching the milestone are better. These hard-shelled reptiles are a “threatened” species in Wisconsin, and they face endless challenges wherever they look, crawl or nest.

