The Ostrander sisters, of Beaver Dam, perform Monday in Watertown
Buy Now

The Ostrander sisters, of Beaver Dam, will perform at the Watertown Euterpe Music Club Monday evening. Pictured left to right: Justine, Hannah, and Hope Ostrander.

 Nicole Eithun neithun@wdtimes.com

WATERTOWN — The Ostrander sisters — Justine, Hope, and Hannah — from Beaver Dam, will be the featured musical artists at the Monday, 7 p.m. Watertown Euterpe Music Club meeting.

The program will take place at River Valley Alliance Church located at 610 Welsh Road in Watertown. Admission is free. Donations will be accepted for the Euterpe Music Scholarship Fund.

Load comments