The Ostrander sisters, of Beaver Dam, perform Monday in Watertown

WATERTOWN — The Ostrander sisters — Justine, Hope, and Hannah — from Beaver Dam, will be the featured musical artists at the Monday, 7 p.m. Watertown Euterpe Music Club meeting.
The program will take place at River Valley Alliance Church located at 610 Welsh Road in Watertown. Admission is free. Donations will be accepted for the Euterpe Music Scholarship Fund.
The program will open with Justine on the violinist and Hope on the piano, performing Hannah’s arrangement of the hymn “Come Thou Fount”, followed by Justine on the violin playing the Adagio movement of J.S. Bach’s Sonata No. 1 in G minor. Next is Hannah on the violin and Hope at the piano presenting Allegro con spirito from Mozart’s Violin Sonata No. 18, K. 301 in G Major.
Justine Ostrander (violin) and Hope Ostrander (piano) will play Meditation from “Thais” by Jules Massenet, the exposition of Allegro moderato from Tchaikovsky’s Violin Concerto in D Major, and The Doxology arranged by Kurt Bestor. Then Hope will do Gina Sprunger’s arrangement of Be Not Afraid.
The second to last piece in The Ostrander Sisters’ concert will be Amazing Grace arranged by Kurt Bestor, played by Hannah (violin) and Hope (piano).
To close the program the girls will play Hannah’s arrangement of Gabriel’s Oboe written for violin (Justine) and piano (Hope).
The Euterpe Music Club of Watertown has been promoting the arts and providing music scholarships in the Watertown Area for 127 years, according to the Euterpe Music Club press release.
