The Oak Grove Owls 4-H Club elects new officers Feb 21, 2023

The Oak Grove Owls 4-H Club elected new officers. The new officers include: Brina Draeger, president; Sawyer Pitterle, vice president, Katelyn Draeger, secretary; Noah Roberts, treasurer; Marshall Wolter, sunshine; Bentley Gentz, reporter; and Toby Draeger, community service.

4H Camp will be back at Camp Lakotah, Wautoma, WI, from June 14-17, 2023, according to a press release written by Bentley Gentz.

The club decorated pumpkins in October and decorated a tree for the Juneau Public Library's Parade of Trees in November, Gentz wrote.
