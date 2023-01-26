The Dodge/Jefferson Beekeepers Association announces youth scholarship oppurtunity Jan 26, 2023 49 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Dodge/Jefferson Beekeepers Association announced the 2023 Youth in Beekeeping Scholarship as a part of the club’s promotion and educational initiatives for youth interested in beekeeping.A scholarship is available for up to two youth, from Dodge or Jefferson County, to apply for a complete hive with bees and engage in one full year of beekeeping.Recipients will be selected through an application process. Application deadline is Feb. 10.Applicants must be 12-17-years-old and must be currently enrolled in public, private, or homeschool.Other eligibility rules and requirements apply. For more information, call all John Kuhn at 262-353-1826 or visit dodge-jeffersonbeekeepers.com to download an application. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Watertown man's trial in 2016 Helenville bank heist underway Dodge County supervisors hire new HR director History wall will be part of Watertown's town square Wind turbine, blades collapse onto Dodge County field Bernadine Christianson, formerly of Waterloo, turns 104 years old Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Latest e-Edition Watertown's Daily Times To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Screentime e-Edition Screentime 1-26
