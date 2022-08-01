The height of summer often brings back many fond memories of growing up on the farm – building dams in icy creek on blazing hot days, catching fireflies on warm humid nights and falling asleep to the sound of the whippoorwill.

But the season of haying and the tasseling corn also brings back some mighty miserable days where I found little relief from what English physician John Bostock described in 1819 as a case of periodical affection of the eyes and chest, which he later called summer catarrh. It later became known as hay fever.

