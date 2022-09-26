Dear Dr. Roach: I was told by my doctor that I need a tetanus booster shot, but when I was 17, I cut my foot and needed stitches. I was told then that I was allergic to the tetanus shot, so they gave me penicillin instead. Of course, that was a long time ago, since I’m now 81 years old. How could they have determined I was allergic to the shot, and is that even reliable?

Can I be tested now? Or, do I even need to be tested? — M.N.

