JEFFERSON -- Whitewater defeated host Jefferson 6-1 in Rock Valley tennis on Thursday.
Patrick Traver earned the Eagles' lone point by winning a back and forth match 6-3, 4-6, 11-9 against Sebastian Cuellar at No. 1 singles.
"Patrick showed a lot of poise watching a lead he had built up evaporate," Jefferson boys tennis coach Tim Babcock said. "However, he collected himself and came back from match point to win.
The Whippets won two singles flights -- Yohan Perez over Aidan Turner at the No. 2 spot and Hector Rodriguez over Cole Huebel at the No. 4 position -- in three sets. Yovanni Rojas-Reyes beat Eddie Medina 6-1, 6-3 at the No. 3 flight.
"Aidan showed great heart in a come from behind effort that just fell short," Babcock said.
Whitewater swept the doubles flights, earning a pair of straight-set victories before winning the No. 1 flight via forfeit with match tied at one set apiece because the Eagles' players had obligations with the opening night of the school's musical.
"Most of our flights played really good tennis," Babcock said. "The 6-1 score does not fully represent how we played. At one point, we had won the first three sets and were leading in two others. It looked like a good chance for a team win.
"There were two great takeaways from tonight. We need to finish off opponents when we have them down. Second, we need to fight hard when we are down. You never know when you can come back."
WHITEWATER 6, JEFFERSON 1
Singles
1S Patrick Traver (J) def. Sebastian Cuellar (WW) (6-3, 4-6, 11-9)
2S Johan Perez (WW) def. Aidan Turner (J) (3-6, 6-4, 4-10)
3S Yovanni Rojas-Reyes (WW) def. Eddie Medina (J) (1-6, 3-6)
4S Hector Rodriguez (WW) def. Cole Huebel (J) (6-3, 0-6, 3-10)
Doubles
1D Nick Wilson / Emerson Ellenwood (WW) Matthew Buchholz / Chase Meixner (J) (6-3, 1-4, forfeit)
2D Dante Baker / Davin Parboteeah (WW) def. Vaughn Lueker / Adrian Weber (J) (4-6, 3-6)
3D Jaylyn Ewing / Emmanuel Mbifi (WW) def. Justin Schnarsky / Jayden Ridgeman (J) (0-6, 2-6)
