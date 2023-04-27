Patrick Traver
Jefferson's Patrick Traver hits a forehand return during his No. 1 singles match at JHS against Whitewater on Thursday. Traver earned a 6-3, 4-6, 11-9 victory for the Eagles, who fell 6-1.

 Nate Gilbert

JEFFERSON -- Whitewater defeated host Jefferson 6-1 in Rock Valley tennis on Thursday.

Patrick Traver earned the Eagles' lone point by winning a back and forth match 6-3, 4-6, 11-9 against Sebastian Cuellar at No. 1 singles.

