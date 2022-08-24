Lori Danz
Buy Now

Lori Danz, a biology teacher at Superior High School, was named Wisconsin’s Teacher of the Year on Aug. 22, and is representing the state in the National Teacher of the Year program.

 Contributed

You’d never suspect that Lori Danz, Wisconsin’s 2023 Teacher of the Year, hated school as a youngster.

Danz, 57, a biology teacher and school-forest coordinator at Superior High School, doesn’t blame her teachers for that childhood loathing. She was a good student who performed well from kindergarten through college.

Load comments