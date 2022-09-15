St. Mary Help of Christians Catholic Church hosts annual turkey dinner Nicole Eithun Author email Sep 15, 2022 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save St. Mary Help of Christians Catholic Church will be holding its annual turkey dinner on Sunday, Oct. 9, from 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.Prices are $13 for adults, $5 for children and free for ages under five years.The dinner will include turkey, real mashed potatoes, stuffing, green beans, coleslaw, homemade cranberry relish, rolls, beverage and dessert.Carryouts are available for $14. Locally grown produce, jellies, honey, baked goods and craft items will be for sale in the Country Store tent. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Nicole Eithun Author email Follow Nicole Eithun Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Braatz arraignment set for Oct. 6 Canners walk off with sixth RRL grand championship title Death notices for Sep. 12, 2022 "10 Questions" with funeral director Ryan Nowatka JoAnn M. "Jo" Zubke Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Latest e-Edition Watertown's Daily Times To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Screentime e-Edition Screentime 9-8
