St. John's Lutheran Church of Ashippun will be having its annual swiss steak dinner on Sunday, March 12, from 10:30-1:30.St. John's is located on the corner of Hwy's 67 and EE just north of the town of Ashippun.The menu includes swiss steak, potatoes, vegetables, rolls, beverages and homemade desserts.A "free will" offering will be taken and all proceeds will go towards the building fund to help St. John's pay for a new parking lot.Carry-outs are available for those not able to stay and eat.Everyone is welcome to attend.
