MUSKEGO — Watertown’s boys track and field team posted several top three finishes at the Muskego Warrior Invitational on Friday.
Senior Benjamin Gifford won the 110 high hurdles in 15.55 seconds while sophomore Slade Bohlman took third in 17.09. Gifford added a second place finish in the 300 intermediate hurdles in 43.96.
Junior Nicholas Grover won the 100 meter dash in 23.14 seconds.
Junior Zachary Scher took second in the 100 meter dash in 11.66.
The 400 relay team of Scher, Grover, junior Noah Gilbertsen and freshman Garett Harris placed second in 44.92. Scher, Gifford, Grover and Harris placed second in the 800 relay in 1:33.66.
"One of the strengths of our boys team are the hurdles and short sprints where we racked up 66 points in six events,” Watertown track and field coach Chris Mertens said. “A headwind cause the sprint times to be a little slower."
Bohlman and senior Brett Batterman each cleared 5 feet, 6 inches in the high jump and finished first and third, respectively.
“Slade and Brett are are developing consistency in the high jump and it will be important for them to continue to jump as clean as possible (no misses)."
In the pole vault, Gilbertsen placed second (12-0) while sophomore Remington Kilps took third (11-0).
"Both made attempts to their current PR and while neither of them made it on Friday, having more attempts at those heights gives them greater experience at those higher heights,” Mertens said.
Leading Watertown’s girls was sophomore Megan Doherty, who won the shot put with a personal best throw of 39 feet, 9 1/2 inches. She also took second in the discus (109-01).
"Megan has been very diligent about working on the rotational technique for shot put and she reaped the rewards of her efforts with a big PR,” Mertens said. "That puts her seventh on the school top ten list. She has been developing greater levels of consistency and it came together with a series of good throws.”
