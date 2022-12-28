Watertown junior guard Ellie Demet is so relentless about attacking the basket that head coach Matt Stollberg named a set play after her.

“We call it piranha,” Stollberg said. “When we have 10 or 20 seconds left, we get it to Ellie and she is a piranha. She just swims upstream. Her job is to either get to the rim or find an open person. In that situation, you can’t run that much, so you’ve got to get it in to one of your best players and let her (try to score) or kick it.”

