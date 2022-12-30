RIO—Davis Derks and Luke Bijl each scored 14 points for Oakfield in a 60-40 victory over Waterloo’s boys basketball team at the Rio tournament on Wednesday.

Oakfield (5-3) led 29-22 at the break behind nine points from Derks and six from Lucas Meredith. Mitchell Moser scored 11 of his 13 points after halftime to help the Oaks pull away.

