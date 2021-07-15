Park and Recreation Happenings
Summer youth kickball – Summer youth kickball is pen to kids ages 7-12 at Brandt Quirk Baseball Diamond 0 on Tuesdays, Aug. 3-24 from 5:30 tp 6:30 p.m.. Fee is $18 for city resident or $27 for non-city resident.
Fall youth soccer – In-house recreational soccer league that will use micro-soccer format, which includes small-sided teams. Weekly activities include practices during the week and game play. Shin guards are required, and soccer cleats are encouraged. League play is at Brandt Quirk Soccer Complex Saturday mornings, Sept. 11 through Oct. 16. Alternate locations may be utilized in case of wet field conditions. Fees are: Micro (grades K-2) $35 for city resident or $52.50 for non-city resident; Wing (grades 3-5) $40 for city resident or $60 for non-city resident; co-ed (grades 6-8) $45 for city resident or $67.50for non-city resident. A $10 late fee will be added to all registrations received after Aug. 16. Player evaluations will be held at Brandt Quirk Soccer Complex on Aug. 19 for Wing (6-7 p.m.) and co-ed (7-8 p.m.). Player evaluations are held in an effort to assist in evenly dividing teams. Staff-led practices with volunteer coach assisting will be offered on Mondays during the week, with additional coach-led practices during the week optional. Volunteer coaches are needed! If interested, please indicate your interest when registering. Pre-registration is required.
Stay at Home Class — A Stay at Home Class will be offered to review first aid basics, fire safety, family emergencies, internet safety and other basic guidelines to follow when home alone. Represents of the Watertown Fire Department and police department will appear. Class is open to youth ages 8-12 years old and will be held at the Watertown Senior and Community Center on Tuesday, July 20 and Thursday, July 22, from 4 to 6 p.m. Fee is $30 per city residents and $45 per non-city residents. Pre-registration is required by Thursday, July 15, and is currently being accepted online at https://watertownwi.recdesk.com or at the park and rec office.
Drone Photography Basics — For those who want to expand their photography experience by using a drone to capture nature’s beauty, there is a class that will go through the basics of drone flying, regulated airspace, the drone/camera market, and which types of equipment is best for each level of photography. One may bring their own drone, though they will not be flown. The instructor will demo photography and drone techniques. Class is open to ages 15 and older and will be held at the Watertown Senior and Community Center. Date choices are Thursday, July 15 from 6 to 7:30 p.m. or Saturday, July 24 from 10 to 11:30 a.m. The fee is $15 per city resident or $22.50 per non-city resident. Register is online at https://watertownwi.recdesk.com or at the park and recreation office.
Cardio kickboxing – In a cardio kickboxing class, one will be taught proper form from a certified instructor as they use a bag to punch and kick your way to a stronger and more fit body. Classes will be held on Thursdays, through Sept. 9 from 8:30 — 9:15 a.m. at the Watertown Senior and Community Center fitness room. It is for those ages 18 and older. Fee is $50 per city resident or $75 per non-city resident. Register online at https://watertownwi.recdesk.com or at the park and rec office.
Summer family activity — Summer activities include bingo (or 2 or 3 or blackout). Each completed bingo gives one a chance to win a grand prize – a parks and rec gift certificate. There is no fee for this activity. A bingo sheet will be emailed after registration. Return completed sheets to parkrecprogramming@gmail.com or the park and rec office by Aug. 20. Registration is currently available online at https://watertownwi.recdesk.com or at the park and rec office.
Watercraft rentals — A variety of watercraft are available to rent including adult kayaks, child kayaks, stand-up paddleboards, and a tandem (two-person) kayak. Reserve online at https://watertownwi.recdesk.com on a first-come, first-serve basis. Regularly staffed hours are Mondays to Fridays, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturdays 9 a.m. to noon. Reservations after hours are available Mondays, Tuesdays, Fridays from 4:30 to 6 p.m., Saturdays and Sundays, noon to 3 p.m. After hours reservations must be made before 4 p.m. on Mondays and Tuesdays and before noon on Fridays for the weekend. Cost per hour is $10/city resident or $15/non-city resident for the single kayaks/paddleboards, and $15 per city resident or $22.50 per non-city resident for the tandem kayak. Coast guard approved lifejackets are required to be worn, and lifeguards will not be on duty. Must be at least 16 years of age with a valid driver’s license to rent without a parent or guardian. Children under 16 must be accompanied by an adult. Kayaks will only be used on the Rock River between the lower and upper dams in the City of Watertown.
Rock River Day Camp Junior Leaders — Becoming a Junior Leader allows kids to still be a part of camp while learning responsibility and team-building skills. Junior leaders support day camp staff and assist with activities and events. Kids who have completed sixth through eighth grades are eligible. Register online at https://watertownwi.recdesk.com or at the park and rec office. Camp runs the weeks of July 12, 19, 26, Aug. 2 and 16. Cost is $75 per week.
Rock River Day Camp — Day camp is offered for children in 4K through fifth grade at Riverside Park. This year’s program offers week-long sessions of activities. Some of the activities include arts and crafts, sports, drama, music, and nature study. Register online at https://watertownwi.recdesk.com or at the park and rec office. Camp runs the weeks of July 12, 19, 26, Aug. 2 and 16. Cost is $100 per week. Extended care available for $25 per week.
Aquatic center — The Watertown Aquatic Center will be open through Aug. 22. Hours are 1 to 6 p.m. daily, with adult lap swim Monday through Saturday, noon to 1 p.m. Daily admission prices for ages 1 and older are $4 per city residents and $5 per non-city residents. Season passes are available. Pricing and forms are available online at www.ci.watertown.wi.us or at the park and rec office. Individual season passes may be purchased online at https://watertownwi.recdesk.com. Individual and family season passes may be purchased by filling out the form and dropping it off, along with the fee, at the park and rec office, 514 S. First St. Season passes may not be purchased at the pools.
Registration — Pre-registration is required. Register online at https://watertownwi.recdesk.com or at the Park & Rec Office. Please see the current city COVID-19 guidelines for vaccinated/non-vaccinated people.
