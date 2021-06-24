Drone photography basics — Want to expand your photography experience by using a drone to capture nature’s beauty? In this class, participants will go through the basics of drone flying, regulated airspace, the drone/camera market, and which types of equipment is best for each level of photography. Participants may bring their own drone, though they will not be flown. The instructor will demo photography and drone techniques. Class is open to ages 15 and older and will be held at the Watertown Senior and Community Center. Date choices are Thursday, July 15, from 6-7:30 p.m. or Saturday, July 24, 10-11:30 a.m. Fee is $15 for city residents or $22.50 for non-city residents.
Stay home alone class – The course will go over first aid basics, fire safety, family emergencies, internet safety and other basic guidelines to follow when home alone. The Watertown Fire Department and Police Department will make appearances. Class is open to youth ages 8-12 and will be held at the Watertown Senior and Community Center on Tuesday, July 20, and Thursday, July 22, 4-6 p.m. Fee is $30 for city residents and $45 for non-city residents. Registration is required by July 15 and is currently being accepted online at https://watertownwi.recdesk.com or at the Park & Rec Office. Please see the current city COVID-19 guidelines for vaccinated/non-vaccinated people.
Grade school basketball camp – Players will be taught the basic fundamental skills of the game in a fun and energetic environment. Each week, players will learn a different fundamental skill that will help them reach their fullest potential on the court, taught by a former college basketball player. Children will be divided into groups based on the grade they will be entering in the fall of 2021. If registration allows, fifth and sixth grades and seventh and eighth grades will be separated. This is open to boys and girls entering grades 5 – 8 in fall. Location will be the Riverside Park Basketball Courts (916 Labaree St.) on Wednesdays, July 14 – Aug. 18, 4-5:30 p.m. Fee is $25 for city residents or $37.50 for non-city residents. Registration deadline is July 12.
Summer family activity – Enjoy summer activities together to complete a bingo (or two or three or blackout!). Each completed bingo gives you a chance to win the grand prize – a Parks and Rec gift certificate! There is no fee for this activity. A bingo sheet will be emailed to you after you register; return completed sheets to parkrecprogramming@gmail.com or the Park and Rec Office by Aug, 20.
Watercraft rentals – A variety of watercraft are available to rent beginning May 1 including adult kayaks, child kayaks, stand-up paddleboards, and a tandem (two-person) kayak. Reserve online at https://watertownwi.recdesk.com on a first-come, first-served basis. Regularly staffed hours are weekdays 8a.m. – 4:30 p.m. and Saturday 9 a.m. – noon. Reservations after hours are available Monday, Tuesday, Friday 4:30-6 p.m., Saturday and Sunday noon-3 p.m. After-hours reservations nust be made before 4 p.m. on Mondays and Tuesdays and before noon on Fridays for the weekend. Cost per hour is $10 for city residents or $15 for non-city residents for the single kayaks/paddleboards, and $15 for city residents or $22.50 for non-city residents for the tandem kayak. Lifejackets are required to be worn, and lifeguards will not be on duty. Participants must be at least 16 years of age with a valid driver’s license to rent without a parent or guardian. Children under 16 must be accompanied by an adult. Kayaks will only be used on the Rock River between the lower and upper dams in the City of Watertown.
Summer swim lessons – Swim lessons are being offered with classes scheduled throughout the summer. Lessons will be held at the Watertown Aquatic Center. On days of inclement weather, lessons will be moved to the indoor pool. Registration began on Monday for sessions that begin in July. Registration priority is as follows: 1. Online at https://watertownwi.recdesk.com; 2. mail in, drop off of the registration form – must include a self-addressed stamped envelope to receive a confirmation of lessons (fee must accompany each registration); or 3. in person at the Park & Rec office. All registration materials are available either online or in the department office.
Rock river day camp junior leaders – Do you have a pre-teen/teen who aged out of camp who loved to go? Becoming a junior leader allows kids to still be a part of camp while learning responsibility and team-building skills. Junior leaders support Day Camp staff and assist with activities and events. Kids who have completed sixth through eighth grades are eligible. Camp runs the weeks of June 7, 14, 21, 28; July 12, 19, 26; and Aug. 2 and 16. Cost is $75/week. Please see the current city COVID-19 guidelines for vaccinated/non-vaccinated people.
Rock river day camp – All kids, 4-year-old kindergarten to fifth grade graduates, are invited to experience a camp adventure in your own back yard—Riverside Park! This year’s program offers week-long sessions of safe fun. Some of the excitement includes arts and crafts, sports, drama, music, nature study, and so much more. Register online at https://watertownwi.recdesk.com or at the Park & Rec Office. Camp runs the weeks of June 7, 14, 21, 28; July 12, 19, 26; and Aug. 2 and 16. Cost is $100 per week. Extended care available for $25 per week.
Aquatic center – The Watertown Aquatic Center is scheduled to open June 4 through Aug. 22. Go to www.ci.watertown.wi.us for details regarding the Aquatic Center for 2021. Hours are 1-6 p.m. daily, with adult lap swim Monday through Saturday, 12-1 p.m. Daily admission prices for ages 1 and older are $4 for city residents and $5 for non-city residents. Season passes are available (pricing and forms are available online at www.ci.watertown.wi.us or at the Park and Rec Office). Individual season passes may be purchased online at https://watertownwi.recdesk.com. Individual and family season passes may be purchased by filling out the form and dropping it off, along with the fee, at the Park and Registration Department Office, 514 S. First St. Season Passes may not be purchased at the pools.
Registration info — Register online at https://watertownwi.recdesk.com or at the Park & Rec Office. Please see the current city COVID-19 guidelines for vaccinated/non-vaccinated people.
