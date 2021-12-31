Lifeguarding class — Registration is being accepted for a lifeguarding class. Participants must be 15 by the completion of this class. Class dates and times are: Fridays, Jan. 21 and 28 from 5 to 9 p.m.; Saturdays, Jan. 22 and 29 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Sundays, Jan. 23 and 30 from noon to 5 p.m., plus additional independent coursework is done online outside of class time prior to the course starting as well as during the course. Fee is $200. Grants are available for those who commit to and maintain an employment agreement with the Watertown Park and Recreation Department. The required manual for the course is available online, but if a print copy is desired, there is a $40 fee. Registration deadline is noon Jan. 14.
Babysitter’s training course — An American Red Cross First Aid and babysitting courses are being offered for children ages 11-15. Classes are set for Tuesday, Jan. 11 and Wednesday, Jan. 12 from 4:30 to 8 p.m. for the babysitter’s training course and Thursday Jan. 13 from 4:30 to 8 p .m. for thje optional child and infant first aid/CPR course. Cost is $80 for babysitter’s training only; $115 for babysitter’s training and child and infant first aid/CPR. Participants will be required to bring a doll for feeding and diapering practice, notebook and pencil. Pre-registration is required and limited space is available. Register by Jan. 5.
GGLeagues — Registration for GGLeagues ends Jan. 17, 2022 with leagues starting the week of Jan. 24. GGLeagues were founded with the simple idea that all gamers should get an opportunity to compete at the games that they love. Recreational esports is something anyone, anywhere, with any skill level can play in with GGLeagues. Play against others in your community, compete in state-wide competitions, and just have fun. Go to www.ggleagues.com for more information and to register for the winter gaming league.
Youth archery instruction — The department, in conjunction with the Watertown Archery Club and the Tom Theder Memorial, is offering archery instruction to kids ages 8 through 18. A number of certified instructors will offer a 6-week session of classes on Tuesday evenings beginning Jan. 11, 2022. All necessary equipment will be provided. Fees are $36 for city residents and $54 for non-city residents. Registration is limited and being accepted on a first come, first serve basis.
Winter swim lessons — Registration is currently being accepted for swim classes that will begin in January at the Watertown indoor pool. Registration is limited and accepted on a first come, first serve basis. Fees for the Monday night session (Jan. 10 through Feb. 28, eight classes) and Wednesday night session (Jan. 12 through March 2, eight classes) are $30/city resident or $45/non-city resident. Fees for the Saturday morning January half-session (Jan. 8 to 29, four classes) are $15/city resident or $22.50/non-city resident.
Cardio kickboxing — Melody Moe will be offering kickboxing to help burn muscles and challenge the body. One will be taught proper form as they use a bag to punch and kick their way to a stronger and more fit body than ever before! Classes are for participants ages 18 and older, and will be held on Thursday mornings, Jan. 6, 13, 27, Feb. 3, 10, and 24 from 8:30 – 9:15 a.m. and new evening classes on Wednesdays, Jan. 5, 12, 26, Feb. 2, 9, and 23 from 5:45 – 6:30 p.m. All classes will be held at the Watertown Senior and Community Center in the fitness center. Fee is $30/city residents or $45/non-city residents. Drop-ins ($100) are allowed for Thursday morning class only. Registration in advance is required for the Wednesday evening class, and strongly recommended for the Thursday morning class.
Ballet, tap and dance — The department is offering ballet, tap and dance lessons Mondays or Thursdays beginning the week of Jan. 3, 2022. A variety of levels are offered, beginning with three-year olds. Registration is required.
Indoor pickleball court rentals — The Riverside Park dance floor houses one pickleball court for one hour rentals. Net and court will be supplied, but participants must bring their own balls and rackets. Maximum of six participants per time slot. Play will be altered due to the 10 foot ceiling, there is no heat so the temperature will be very cool, and there are no bathrooms available. Courts are available 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Reserve court space online at https://watertownwi.recdesk.com; pick up a key at the Watertown Park and Rec Department Office Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. For weekend key must be picked up by 4 p.m. on Fridays. The key must be returned immediately after play to the Park and Rec Office drop box outside of the front doors. Fee is $10/city residents or $15/non-city residents.
Ice skating lessons interest list — The department is accepting names of those interested in learning how to ice skate. The department will use this list to contact interested persons to set up classes. Signing up for this list does not obligate you to take lessons, and no fees are being collected at this time. For more information and to sign up, go to https://watertownwi.recdesk.com.
Gentle yoga — The department is offering gentle yoga at the Watertown Senior and Community Center on Fridays from 9 to 10 a.m. starting Jan. 4 to Feb. 22, 2022. Gentle yoga is a slower-paced, relaxing class with more gentle stretching. Cost is $40/city resident, $60/non-city resident, or $8/drop in. Registration is currently available.
Yoga — The department offers basic yoga poses, standing and floor exercises, modifications and the general benefits of yoga, such as breathing techniques, balance, strengthening and relaxation. Classes will be held at the Watertown Senior and Community Center from 9 to 10 a.m. Tuesdays, Jan. 4 to Feb. 22, 2022. Cost is $40/city resident, $60/non-city resident, or $8/drop in. Registration is currently available.
Coed indoor soccer clinic — Coed indoor soccer clinics for children will be offered January at February at the Webster Elementary School gym. Instruction will stress basic skills and fundamentals of the game. This will include playing time within small teams. Boys and girls in grades 2-5 may enroll. This clinic is held on Saturday mornings, Jan. 15, 22, 29, Feb. 5, 19, 2022. Grades 2-3 meet from 8-9:20 a.m., grades 4-5 meet from 9:30 to 10:50 a.m. Fee is $30.00/city resident and $45.00/non-city resident. Led by Coach Sam Galaviz. Registration is limited and is currently being filled on a first come, first served basis.
Coed indoor soccer run — Boys and girls in grades 6-12 may enroll in indoor soccer run. This clinic is held on Saturdays Jan. 15, 22, 29, Feb. 5, 19, 2022 at Webster School gym. Grades 6-8 meet from 11 a.m. to noon, grades 9-12 meet from noon to 1 p.m. Fee is $25.00/city resident and $37.50/non-city resident. The clinic is led by Coach Sam Galaviz. Registration is limited and is currently being filled on a first come, first served basis.
Indoor pool — The indoor pool at Riverside Middle School is open. Monthly pool schedules are available at www.ci.watertown.wi.us, as well as at the indoor pool and the Park and Rec Department Office. Open swim is generally on weekend afternoons. Lap swim times are available for adults who want to swim, walk, or jog laps. Admission price is $4/city resident, $5/non-city resident, or a season pass. A temperature check/symptom screening is required for all who enter the facility.
2022 pool season passes — Indoor pool and combination pool season passes are available for 2022. Forms are available at the indoor pool, park and recreation office, or online at www.ci.watertown.wi.us. Individual and family season passes may be purchased by filling out the form and dropping it off, along with the fee, at the park and recreation office. Season passes cannot be purchased at the pools.
Open gym basketball — Open gym basketball for high school students and older is held on Wednesdays, 7:30 to 9 p.m., at the Webster School gym. Fee is $2 per visit, or purchase a $20 punch card and get 11 visits. Participants must change from street shoes to gym shoes prior to entering the gym. Scheduled dates in 2022 are Jan. 5, 12, 19, 26, Feb. 2, 9, 16, 23, March 2, 16, 23.
Open gym pickleball — Open gym pickleball for high school students and older will be held on Wednesdays, 7:30 to 9 p.m., at the Watertown High School gym. Fee is $3 per visit, or purchase a $20 punch card and get eight visits. Participants must change from street shoes to gym shoes prior to entering the gym. Scheduled dates in 2022 are Jan. 5, 12, 19, 26, Feb. 2, 9, 16, 23, March 2, 9, 16, 23.
Registration — Many classes and courses require registration at the Watertown Park and Recreation Department. For online registration go to https://watertownwi.recdesk.com. For in-person registration, visit the Park and Recreation Department Office at 514 S. First St. Check the Facebook page (Watertown Park and Rec Dept) in case of cancellations. See the current city COVID-19 guidelines for vaccinated/non-vaccinated people.
