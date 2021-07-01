Cardio kickboxing – This high-energy cardio workout brings a combination of kickboxing movements along with a mix of strength training sets form from a certified instructor. Classes will be held on Thursdays, July 8 – Sept. 9, from 8:30 — 9:15 a.m. at the Watertown Senior and Community Center Fitness Room. Ages 18 and older are welcome. Fee is $50 per city resident or $75 per non-city resident.
Drone Photography Basics – Expand your photography experience by using a drone to in this class. Participants may bring their own drone, though they will not be flown. The instructor will demonstrate photography and drone techniques. Class is open to ages 15 and older and will be held at the Watertown Senior and Community Center. Date choices are Thursday, July 15, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. or Saturday, July 24, 10-11:30 a.m.. Fee is $15 per city resident or $22.50 per non-city resident.
Stay home alone class – The course will go over first aid basics, fire safety, family emergencies, internet safety and other basic guidelines to follow when home alone. The Watertown Fire Department and Police Department will make appearances. Class is open to youth ages 8-12 years old and will be held at the Watertown Senior and Community Center on Tuesday, July 20, and Thursday, July 22, 4-6p.m. Fee is $30 per city residents and $45 per non-city residents. Pre-registration is required by July 15.
Grade school basketball camp – Players will be taught fundamental basketball skills in a fun and energetic environment. Each week, players will learn a different fundamental skill that will help them reach their fullest potential on the court, taught by a former college basketball player. Children will be divided into groups based on the grade they will enter in fall. If registration allows, fifth and sixth grades and seventh and eighth grades will be separated. This is open to boys and girls entering grades 5 – 8 in fall . Location will be the Riverside Park Basketball Courts (916 Labaree St.) on Wednesdays, July 14 – Aug. 18, 4-5:30 p.m.; fee is $25 per city resident or $37.50 per non-city resident. Registration deadline is July 12.
Summer family activity – Enjoy summer activities together to complete bingo (or two or three or blackout!). Each completed bingo gives you a chance to win the grand prize –- a parks and rec gift certificate! There is no fee for this activity. A bingo sheet will be emailed to you after you register; return completed sheets to parkrecprograming@gmail.com or the Park and Rec Office by Aug. 20.
Watercraft rentals – A variety of watercraft are available to rent including adult kayaks, child kayaks, stand-up paddleboards, and a tandem (two-person) kayak. Reserve online at https://watertownwi.recdesk.com on a first-come, first-served basis. Regularly staffed hours are weekdays 8 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. and Saturday 9 a.m. – noon. Reservations after hours are available Monday, Tuesday, Friday 4:30-6 p.m., Saturday and Sunday noon-3 p.m. After-hours reservations must be made before 4 p.m. on Mondays and Tuesdays and before noon on Fridays for the weekend. Cost per hour is $10 per city resident or $15 per non-city resident for the single kayaks per paddleboards, and $15 per city resident or $22.50 per non-city resident for the tandem kayak. Lifejackets are required to be worn; lifeguards will not be on duty. Participants must be at least age 16 years with a valid driver’s license to rent without a parent or guardian. Children under 16 must be accompanied by an adult. Kayaks will only be used on the Rock River between the lower and upper dams in the City of Watertown.
Rock river day camp junior leaders – Junior leaders leaders are needed to support Day day camp staff and assist with activities and events. Kids who have completed sixth through eight grades are eligible. Camp runs the weeks of June 7, 14, 21, 28; July 12, 19, 26, and Aug. 2 and 16. Cost is $75 per week.
Rock river day camp – All kids, 4-year-old kindergarten to fifth-grade graduates, are eligible to experience a camp adventure in their own back yard — Riverside Park! This year’s program. offers week-long sessions of safe fun. Some of the excitement includes arts and crafts, sports, drama, music, nature study, and more. Camp runs the weeks of June 7, 14, 21, 28;, July 12, 19, 26; and Aug. 2 and 16. Cost is $100 per week. Extended care available for $25 per week.
Aquatic center – The Watertown Aquatic Center is scheduled to be open through Aug. 22,. Go to www.ci.watertown.wi.us for details regarding the Aquatic Center for 2021. Hours are 1-6p.m. daily, with adult lap swim Monday through Saturday, noon to 1p.m. Daily admission prices for ages 1 and older are $4 per city residents and $5per non-city residents. Season passes are available; pricing and forms are available online at www.ci.watertown.wi.us or at the park and recreation office. Individual season passes may be = purchased online at https://watertownwi.recdesk.com. Individual and family season passes may be purchased by filling out the form and dropping it off, along with the fee, at the Park and Registration Department Office, 514 S. First St. Season passes may not be purchased at the pools.
To Register: Register online at https://watertownwi.recdesk.com or at the Park & Rec Office. See the current city COVID-19 guidelines for vaccinated/non-vaccinated people.
