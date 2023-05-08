LAKE MILLS -- Averi Wolfram had a first-half hat trick and Lakeside Lutheran's girls soccer team held off visiting Shoreland Lutheran 3-2 in nonconference action Friday.

Wolfram scored on an assist by Ava Heckmann for an equalizing goal in the 10th minute. She added goals off an assist by Kylie Lundgren in the 18th and off an assist by Ella Schuetz in the 31st to give the Warriors a 3-1 halftime edge.

