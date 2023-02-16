Wisconsin Heights edges Waterloo boys for first league win Kevin Wilson Kevin Wilson Author email Feb 16, 2023 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save WATERLOO — Jon Vosburg scored 20 points and Jacob Brabender added 19 as Wisconsin Heights picked up its first Capitol South victory with a 57-55 win over Waterloo’s boys basketball team on Tuesday.Vosburg scored 10 in each half while Brabender added 12 of his 17 in the second half to spark Wisconsin Heights (9-13, 1-7 in conference).Jon Sampo and Cooper Setz each scored 11 points for Waterloo (3-19, 1-7). The Pirates struggled at the foul line (7-of-22), which contributed to the loss.Waterloo travels to play Cambridge on Friday.WISCONSIN HEIGHTS 57, WATERLOO 55Wis. Heights 22 35 — 57Waterloo 30 25 — 55Wis. Heights (fg ft-fta tp) — D. Adler 1 5-6 7, Blicharz 0 0-2 0, Vosburg 7 4-4 20, R. Adler 2 2-4 6, Brabender 5 5-6 19, Kennedy 1 2-4 5 Totals 16 18-26 57Waterloo (fg ft-fta tp) — Sampo 3 2-4 11, Haberman 3 0-0 7, Setz 4 1-2 11, Tschanz 3 0-2 8, Bullock 0 3-5 3, Davis 3 0-0 6, Ugorji 4 1-9 9 Totals 20 7-22 55Three-point goals — WH (Vosburg 2, Brabender 4, Doyle), W (Sampo 3, Haberman, Setz 2, Tschanz 2)Total fouls — WH 20, W 15Fouled out — WH (Kennedy) Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Kevin Wilson Author email Follow Kevin Wilson Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Latest e-Edition Watertown's Daily Times To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Screentime e-Edition Screentime 2-16
