MILWAUKEE —Wisconsin Lutheran High School beat Luther Prep on Saturday in Milwaukee at Uihlein Soccer Park by a score of 5-0.
From the opening whistle, Wisco gave Luther Prep a run for its money as they consistently held possession and constantly had goal-scoring opportunities.
They continued to pummel the goal, and, finally put one home in the tenth minute and Giarley Gonzalez scored off of an assist from Jack Middleman from but 6 yards out.
The Phoenix did regain their composure for a while and made some attacks, but Wisco constantly thwarted the Phoenix from producing anything too dangerous. Just before the halftime whistle, Gabriel Tonade scored on a scorching goal from 20 yards out.
After halftime, LPS did provide some consistency in their passing and even had a couple of decent opportunities, but they couldn’t capitalize on their chances.
Wisco continued their frenzied attacks as Luke Rodgers scored off of a pretty pass from Gonzalez that was too fast for the Phoenix goalkeeper to get a clean block on. As both teams cleared their benches, Jayden Bauer scored the final two goals of the game on two quality shots from 15 yards out.
“Wisco came ready to play, and we were playing catch up the entire 80 minutes,” Luther Prep boys soccer coach Marty Pagel said. “We did provide a little spark after the halftime break, but we dug too big of a hole for ourselves with our inaccurate passing, and you cannot do that against a quality opponent like Wisco.”
Luther Prep will play at University School of Milwaukee today at 4:30 p.m.
