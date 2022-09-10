With under a minute to go until halftime, Luther Prep gambled on a fourth down play near midfield and lost on a close play along the sidelines.
Nothing about this game was close after that.
University School erased a 14-12 deficit with two touchdowns in the final 25 seconds of the half, then returned the opening kickoff for a score. The Wildcats went on to put up 39 unanswered points for a 51-21 Metro Classic victory over the Phoenix to spoil their home opener at Umnus Field on Friday.
Luther Prep (1-3, 0-2 in conference) scored on its first two opening drives, finished off by touchdown runs of 3 and 6 yards by junior running back Arthur Robinson.
University School (4-0, 2-0) answered with quarterback Callahan Luedtke throwing a 25-yard TD pass to sophomore receiver Ethan Feldner to tie the game at 6-6, then rushing for a 3-yard touchdown midway through the second quarter. Senior linebacker Phillip McCaskill preserved a 14-12 lead for the Phoenix when he batted away Luedtke’s two-point conversion pass attempt to the corner.
Luther Prep finally stopped the Wildcats on their third series, with senior defensive back Jude Lawrenz and junior linebacker Nathan Schmidt wrapping up Luedtke on a fourth down rushing attempt at the Phoenix 34.
The Phoenix crossed the midfield late in the half, and rolled the dice on fourth-and-4 from the USM 42. Junior quarterback Ben Vasold threw to Lawrenz along the sideline. Lawrenz made the catch as he was being pushed out of bounds and was not awarded the reception with 50 seconds to go until halftime.
University School made that hurt. Senior running back Vidal Colon picked up 28 yards on the first play and two plays late, Luedtke threw deep into double coverage for Felder, who collected a deflected ball and cruised into the end zone.
Luedtke threw for the two-point conversion, but the Wildcats weren’t done yet. The defense recovered a fumble at Luther Prep’s 31 with 21 seconds left and Luedtke threw a jump ball for 6-foot-3 sophomore receiver Brock Miller, who hauled in the 31-yard TD pass with no time on the clock. Luedtke finished the half with another two-point conversion pass, and the Wildcats suddenly led 28-14 at the break.
The Wildcats poured it on in the second half. Vidal mishandled the opening kickoff near his own 20, but still managed to collect the ball and reverse his field and broke it for a long touchdown. The 205-pound bruiser finished the game with six carries for 110 yards including a 1-yard touchdown later in the third quarter.
Robinson led the Phoenix on the ground with 12 carries for 99 yards. Vasold finished 3-of-6 for 22 yards with one interception and one lost fumble on a blind side sack in the third quarter.
Junior running back Calvin Burrow added 13 carries for 68 yards, including a 6-yard touchdown run with just over four minutes remaining.
Luther Prep hosts Shoreland Lutheran next Friday.
UNIVERSITY SCHOOL 51, LUTHER PREP 21
University School 6 22 16 7 — 51
Luther Prep 14 0 0 7 — 21
First Quarter
LP — Robinson 3 run (kick failed)
US — Feldner 25 pass from Luedtke (kick failed)
LP — Robinson 6 run (Robinson run)
Second Quarter
US — Luedtke 3 run (pass failed)
US — Feldner 30 pass om Luedtke (Vielehr pass from Luedtke)
US — Miller 31 pass from Luedtke (Irwin pass from Luedtke)
Third Quarter
US — Colon 80 kickoff return (Colon run)
US — Colon 1 run (Colon run)
Fourth Quarter
US — Grebe 15 run (kick good)
LP — Burrow 6 run (Brown kick)
Team statistics — First Downs: US 18, LP 13. Total offense: US 301, LP 248. Rushing: US 36-178, LP 36-226. Passing: US 123, LP 22. Fumbles-lost: US 0-0, LP 3-3. Penalties: US 4-35, LP 5-31
Individual statistics — Rushing: US Colon 6-110, LP Robinson 12-99, Burow 13-68. Passing (comp-att.-int.) — LP Vasold 3-6-1, Luedtke 5-12-0. Receiving: US Feldner 4-92, LP Vannieuwenhoven 2-10, Lawrenz 1-12
