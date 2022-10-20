Lakeside Lutheran senior defensive specialist Cheyenne Johnson (middle) celebrates with sophomore teammate Ella Schuetz (10) as the other Lakeside players and the team's bench cheer after a block by Schuetz resulted in a point during the first set of Thursday's WIAA Division 2 regional semifinal versus Turner at LLHS. The Warriors won in straight sets, advancing to Saturday's regional final at home versus McFarland.
Lakeside Lutheran senior defensive specialist Cheyenne Johnson (middle) celebrates with sophomore teammate Ella Schuetz (10) as the other Lakeside players and the team's bench cheer after a block by Schuetz resulted in a point during the first set of Thursday's WIAA Division 2 regional semifinal versus Turner at LLHS. The Warriors won in straight sets, advancing to Saturday's regional final at home versus McFarland.
LAKE MILLS -- The second-seeded Lakeside Lutheran volleyball team swept 10th-seeded Beloit Turner 25-16, 25-9, 25-21 in a WIAA Division 2 regional semifinal at LLHS on Thursday.
The Warriors (28-11) were on their game from the get-go. Lakeside built a quick lead in the first set with senior defensive specialist Cheyenne Johnson on the service line. The Warriors continued putting together big swing after big swing offensively, an effort led by senior outside hitter Grace Plitzuweit, who had a career-high 19 kills. Junior middle Olivia Ibeling added seven kills and two blocks.
Senior middle Marissa Duddeck contributed 1.5 blocks and 10 digs. Senior setter Olivia Bartels served three aces and finished with 35 assists. Johnson chipped in two aces and totaled 17 digs. Sophomore outside hitter Aubrey Wilke had two aces and was at the service line early in the first set for a lengthy Lakeside scoring run.
"Our girls came out really strong and it was fun to see their enthusiasm and confidence," Lakeside Lutheran volleyball coach Jenny Krauklis said. "Beloit Turner put up a good fight, especially in the third set when we were struggling with some of their serves. But we are proud of how our girls fought back and pulled out that third set win.
"Grace Plitzuweit had a great night tonight, with a career high 19 kills. Cheyenne Johnson had a strong night defensively again for us, and Ellie Winkelman finished that third set with a few great digs that helped us to pull ahead at the end."
The Warriors host third-seeded McFarland (33-5) in Saturday's regional final. Game time is 7 p.m.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.