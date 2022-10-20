LAKE MILLS -- The second-seeded Lakeside Lutheran volleyball team swept 10th-seeded Beloit Turner 25-16, 25-9, 25-21 in a WIAA Division 2 regional semifinal at LLHS on Thursday.

The Warriors (28-11) were on their game from the get-go. Lakeside built a quick lead in the first set with senior defensive specialist Cheyenne Johnson on the service line. The Warriors continued putting together big swing after big swing offensively, an effort led by senior outside hitter Grace Plitzuweit, who had a career-high 19 kills. Junior middle Olivia Ibeling added seven kills and two blocks.

