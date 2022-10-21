MADISON — Third-seeded Abundant Life/St. Ambrose beat sixth-seeded Hustisford 25-19, 19-25, 20-25, 25-18, 15-6 in a Division 4 regional volleyball semifinal on Thursday.

Abundant Life will travel to face second seeded Heritage Christian, a 25-12, 25-11, 25-14 winner over seventh-seeded Johnson Creek in the other semifinal, for the regional championship on Saturday.

