Johnson Creek sophomore outside hitter Dominique Patterson-Petty swings for a kill during a Division 4 regional quarterfinal against University Lake School on Tuesday at JCHS. Patterson-Petty finished with six kills as Johnson Creek won 25-12, 25-8, 25-6.
Johnson Creek senior setter Josey Whitehouse sets the ball during a Division 4 regional quarterfinal against University Lake School on Tuesday at JCHS. Whitehouse put up 25 assists for the Bluejays, who won in three sets.
Johnson Creek sophomore outside hitter Lainey Benz passes the ball while sophomore middle Natalie Frey follows the play during a Division 4 regional quarterfinal against University Lake School on Tuesday at JCHS. Benz had six kills for Johnson Creek in a 3-0 victory.
Johnson Creek sophomore middle Hailey Fincutter goes up for a block kill during a Division 4 regional quarterfinal against University Lake School on Tuesday at JCHS. Fincutter had six other kills for the Bluejays in a 3-0 victory.
Johnson Creek senior middle Kylie Hehr serves during a Division 4 regional quarterfinal against University Lake School on Tuesday at JCHS. Hehr served a team-high five aces including the clincher on match point.
JOHNSON CREEK—Seventh-seeded Johnson Creek swept tenth-seeded University Lake School 25-12, 25-8, 25-6 in a Division 4 regional quarterfinal on Tuesday at Berres Fieldhouse.
Senior setter Josey Whitehouse put up 25 assists for the Bluejays (10-15). Sophomores Dominique Patterson-Petty, Lainey Benz and Hailey Fincutter each had six kills. Fincutter added one block. Senior middle Kylie Hehr served five aces, with the final one coming on match point.
Johnson Creek travels to face second-seeded Heritage Christian in a regional semifinal on Thursday.
“The Lady Jays are back on Thursday night and ready to play hard,” Johnson Creek volleyball coach Morgan Dunton said.
LAKESIDE 3, JEFFERSON 0
LAKE MILLS—The second-seeded Lakeside Lutheran volleyball team swept 15th-seeded Jefferson 25-15, 25-18, 25-11 in a WIAA Division 2 regional quarterfinal at LLHS on Tuesday.
The Warriors (27-11) were led offensively by Grace Plitzuweit, who notched 13 kills while adding one block. Ella Schuetz chipped in six kills. Marissa Duddeck registered 1.5 blocks, while Olivia Bartels put up 27 assists. Cheyenne Johnson led Lakeside with seven aces and 18 digs.
For Jefferson, Ashlyn Enke had five kills and one block and Addison McMahon finished with 10 digs. Jaden Sikora registered 11 assists and Claudia Maze served two aces.
The Warriors host 10th-seeded Turner in Thursday’s regional semifinal.
HUSTISFORD 3, SALAM 0
HUSTISFORD—Sixth-seeded Hustisford defeated 11th-seeded Salam 25-4, 25-10, 25-3 in a Division 4 regional semifinal on Tuesday.
The Falcons (17-11-1) travel to face third-seeded Abundant Life/St. Ambrose in a regional semifinal on Thursday.
MOUNT HOREB 3, LAKE MILLS 1
MOUNT HOREB—The 12th-seeded Lake Mills volleyball team lost to fifth-seeded Mount Horeb 21-25, 23-25, 25-22, 11-25 in a WIAA Division 2 regional semifinal on Tuesday.
The L-Cats finish the season 6-22.
The Vikings advance to play fourth-seeded Whitewater on Thursday.
POYNETTE 3, DODGELAND 1
POYNETTE — Fourth-seeded Poynette defeated fifth-seeded Dodgeland 19-25, 25-21, 25-13, 25-13 in a Division 3 regional quarterfinal on Tuesday.
Dodgeland ends the season at 11-14. Poynette advances to face top-seeded Waterloo in a regional semifinal on Thursday.
