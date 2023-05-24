LAKE MILLS — Second-seeded Lakeside Lutheran scored 10 runs in the first inning and coasted to a 16-0 victory over seventh-seeded Whitefish Bay Dominican in a Division 4 regional softball semifinal on Tuesday.
Lakeside (12-9) collected eight hits, drew eight walks and took advantage of seven Dominican errors.
Chloe Berg had two hits and four RBIs. Reyna Rupnow, Abby Meis and winning pitcher Grace Cook each drove in two runs.
Cook allowed just one hit with eight strikeouts and no walks over four innings.
"We played well to start regional play,” Lakeside Lutheran softball coach Matthew Doering said. "Grace Cook had a solid night in the circle and we hit the ball at clutch moments. It was a nice start to the post season."
Lakeside hosts sixth-seeded Dodgeland/Hustisford, a 1-0 upset winner over third-seeded Shoreland Lutheran, in a regional final on Thursday.
LAKESIDE 16, DOMINICAN 0
Dominican 000 0 — 0 1 7
Lakeside (10)02 4 — 16 8 0
Leading hitters — LL (Meis 2B, Berg 2x3, 2B, Lloyd 2B)
Pitching — D (Weiler L 0.1-3-10-5-1-5, Jones 3-3-4-3-2-2, Wahlen 0-2-2-2-0-1), LL (Cook W 4-1-0-0-8-0)
WATERLOO 4, RANDOLPH 2
WATERLOO - Ava Jaehnke's RBI double in the sixth inning broke a 2-2 tie and fourth-seeded Waterloo went on to beat fifth-seeded Randolph 4-2 in a Division 4 regional softball game on Monday.
Bri Lauersdorf reached on a bunt single and scored on Jaehnke's deep drive up the right foul line. Jaehnke would come around to score an insurance run on an error.
Winning pitcher Grace Marty ended the game with an athletic catch and throw to first for a double play.
Randolph scored single runs in the fourth and fifth innings to take a 2-0 lead, but the Pirates tied it in the bottom of the fifth. Brenna Huebner hit a leadoff single, advanced to second on a wild pitch and scored on Emma Baumann's RBI double to center. Leeah Dorn drove in Baumann with an RBI single to right.
Waterloo advances to face top-seeded Horicon in the regional final on Thursday.
DODGELAND/HUSTISFORD 1, SHORELAND LUTHERAN 0
SOMERS — Morgan Kehl scattered six hits and struck out six as sixth-seeded Dodgeland/Hustisford upset third-seeded Shoreland Lutheran 1-0 in a Division 3 regional semifinal on Tuesday.
Dodgeland/Hustisford (10-8) scored the game’s only run in the second inning. Olivia Passig hit a leadoff double, advanced to third on a passed ball and score on Abby Oestreich’s hard hit ball off the pitcher.
"Great game beating the No. 3 seed in our regional,” Dodgeland/Hustisford softball coach Michelle Biwer said. "Awesome pitching by Morgan Kehl backed by some tough defense, leaving six Shoreland Lutheran players on base. She scattered six hits throughout the game and Olivia Passig cut down two runners on caught stealing.
"The biggest threat came in the bottom of the fifth inning. Their leadoff batter got on with an error, but was caught stealing. The next batter walked, stole second and moved to third on a sacrifice bunt, but a scorching line drive was nabbed by Kehl in the circle to end the threat.
"A great game, great effort, and great team work.”
Dodgeland/Hustisford advanced to face second-seeded Lakeside Lutheran in a regional final on Thursday in Lake Mills.
DODGELAND/HUSTISFORD 1, SHORELAND LUTHERAN 0
Dodge/Husty 010 000 0 — 1 3 1
Shoreland Lutheran 000 000 0 — 0 6 0
Leading hitters — DH (Passig 2B), SL (Hartl 2x3)
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — DH (Kehl W 7-6-0-0-6-1)
JOHNSON CREEK 13, LOURDES 2
JOHNSON CREEK -- Fourth-seeded Johnson Creek routed fifth-seeded Lourdes Academy 13-2 in a Division 5 regional semifinal on Tuesday.
The Bluejays (15-9) led 4-1 in the second inning after Hailey Fincutter, who was 3-for-3, doubled to lead off the inning and scored on a passed ball. Hailey Kvalheim and Hailee Walk then added run-scoring singles during Johnson Creek's six-run rally in the second.
Josey Whitehouse and Madi Brigowatz scored three runs apiece and both drove in two runs.
Walk earned the decision by pitching all five innings. She allowed an earned run on three hits and struck out four.
Johnson Creek advances to play top-seeded Oakfield in a regional final on Thursday.
JOHNSON CREEK 13, LOURDES 2 (5)
Lourdes 010 10 -- 2 3 2
Johnson Creek 360 4x -- 13 12 3
Leading hitters -- LO: Slusarski 2x2 (2B); JC: H. Fincutter 3x3 (2B), Whitehouse 2x3, Walk 2x3.
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) -- LO: Kuklinski L; 4-12-13-10-4-1; JC: Walk W; 5-3-2-1-2-4.
LAKE MILLS 8, MARTIN LUTHER 1
LAKE MILLS -- Third-seeded Lake Mills opened up postseason play by ousting sixth-seeded Martin Lutheran 8-1 in a WIAA Division 2 regional semifinal at Rotary Park on Tuesday.
The L-Cats (19-4), who pushed their win streak to 14 games, got out of a jam in the first inning with minimal damage after a pair of dropped third strike outs from Avery Chilson.
Haydenn Sellnow tied the game at 1 with a single in the Lake Mills first. Two more runs came around on an error in the outfield on a ball hit by Taylor Wollin. Emily Wollin then led off the second inning with a home run to left field, pushing the lead to 4-1.
Chilson helped her own cause with RBI singles in the fourth and sixth inning. She struck out six and walked none in complete-game victory, allowing a run on five hits.
Lake Mills hosts seventh-seeded Wilmot, which upset second-seeded Jefferson 4-3, in Thursday's regional final.
LAKE MILLS 8, MARTIN LUTHER 1
Martin Luther 100 000 0 -- 1 5 3
Lake Mills 310 103 x -- 8 9 0
Leading hitters -- ML: Hoppert 2x3, Janetzke 2x3; LM: Chilson 2x3, Doerr 2x3 (2B), Sellnow 2x4, E. Wollin (HR).
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) -- ML: Blazei L; 6-9-8-5-2-8; LM: Chilson W; 7-5-1-1-0-6.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.