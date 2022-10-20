Lakeside Lutheran sophomore Easton Wolfram (24) and senior Jay Yahnke (middle) celebrate a goal by Yahnke in the 49th minute of a WIAA Division 4 regional semifinal versus Columbus at LLHS on Thursday as Cardinal senior Gus Tadych (2) looks on. The Warriors won 3-0.
Lakeside Lutheran sophomore Reilly Jobke (29) beats Columbus junior Gavin Bruss (6) on a run in the midfield during the second half of Thursday's WIAA Division 4 regional semifinal at LLHS. The Warriors won 3-0.
LAKE MILLS -- Lakeside Lutheran's boys soccer team scored three times after halftime in its 3-0 victory over 13th-seeded Columbus in a WIAA Division 4 regional semifinal at LLHS on Thursday.
The fourth-seeded Warriors, who had a 16-2 edge in shots on goal, finally got on the board in the 49th minute, when Jay Yahnke put away a pass in the box from Archer Chaudhary. Owen Kraft nailed a long-distance goal after beating his defender one-on-one as Lakeside (12-6-3) led 2-0 in the 57th. Easton Wolfram buried a free kick in the 66th for the final margin.
"Columbus played a very strong game and kept us scoreless in the first half," Lakeside Lutheran boys soccer coach Eric Dorn said. "Our defense did a nice job of doing the same. The goals came in the second half after a very patient endline take where Chaudhary found Yahnke for a lay back and shot in front of the goal for the score.
"It was nice to get insurance goals from outside back Owen Kraft, who sailed it in over the keeper, and Easton Wolfram, who capitalized on a free kick just outside the box near the middle of the eighteen. Our defense played solid throughout. We look forward to hosting another game on Saturday."
Lakeside keeper JJ Probasco made two saves.
The Warriors have won three in a row and five of their last six.
Lakeside hosts 12th-seeded Madison Country Day in Saturday's regional final. Game time is 1 p.m.
