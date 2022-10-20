LAKE MILLS -- Lakeside Lutheran's boys soccer team scored three times after halftime in its 3-0 victory over 13th-seeded Columbus in a WIAA Division 4 regional semifinal at LLHS on Thursday.

The fourth-seeded Warriors, who had a 16-2 edge in shots on goal, finally got on the board in the 49th minute, when Jay Yahnke put away a pass in the box from Archer Chaudhary. Owen Kraft nailed a long-distance goal after beating his defender one-on-one as Lakeside (12-6-3) led 2-0 in the 57th. Easton Wolfram buried a free kick in the 66th for the final margin.

Load comments