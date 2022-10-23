Warriors win regionals

Lakeside Lutheran's boys soccer team beat Madison Country Day 2-1 to win Saturday's WIAA Division 4 regional final at LLHS. The Warriors face Delafield St. John's Northwestern/Chesterton Academy in Thursday's sectional semifinal.

 Contributed

LAKE MILLS -- Easton Wolfram scored the go-ahead goal in the 63rd minute off an assist by Ethan Schuetz, spring-boarding Lakeside Lutheran's boys soccer team to a 2-1 regional final win over Madison Country Day School at LLHS on Saturday afternoon.

Wolfram, a sophomore captain, headed in the go-ahead score after Schuetz, a senior, took end line and lobbed one back toward the center of the box.

