Lakeside Lutheran's boys soccer team beat Madison Country Day 2-1 to win Saturday's WIAA Division 4 regional final at LLHS. The Warriors face Delafield St. John's Northwestern/Chesterton Academy in Thursday's sectional semifinal.
LAKE MILLS -- Easton Wolfram scored the go-ahead goal in the 63rd minute off an assist by Ethan Schuetz, spring-boarding Lakeside Lutheran's boys soccer team to a 2-1 regional final win over Madison Country Day School at LLHS on Saturday afternoon.
Wolfram, a sophomore captain, headed in the go-ahead score after Schuetz, a senior, took end line and lobbed one back toward the center of the box.
The fourth-seeded Warriors, who improve to 13-6-3, win their second regional title since 2020.
"It was a hard-fought battle, but our guys really wanted it," Lakeside Lutheran boys soccer coach Eric Dorn said. "I'm proud of their focus and desire today. We look forward to having our season continue."
Lakeside jumped ahead in the 25th minute on a Schuetz goal, which senior Jay Yahnke assisted on. Country Day (3-4-2) equalized a minute later on an unassisted score by Artem Frazer.
Lakeside, which had a 7-4 edge in shots on goal, broke through midway through the second half and hung tough down the stretch. Freshman keeper JJ Probasco made three saves to earn the victory.
"Madison Country Day played a very solid defensive game that made it hard for us to get high-quality looks," Dorn said. "We had chances, but couldn't quite knock them away until Schuetz put away a left footer on the near post off of a pass from the outside from Yahnke.
"Madison Country Day was able to capitalize on a good opportunity, but our defense was able to stand them down the rest of the day."
Lakeside faces top-seeded Delafield St. John's Northwestern/Chesterton Academy, which beat eighth-seeded Luther Prep 2-1 on Saturday, in Thursday's sectional semifinal on the road. A game time has not been announced.
