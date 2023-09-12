DEFOREST — Watertown’s girls golf team shot a season low 210 in a Badger Conference meet with Fort Atkinson and DeForest at the Lake Windsor Country Club on Monday.

Senior Kennady Groll shot 50 to lead the Goslings. Junior Alison Busler and sophomore Cali Craig-Snell each shot 51. Sophomores Tattum Groll and Emily Bardenwerper shot 58 and 60, respectively.

  
