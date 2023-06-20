Lebanon’s McClaine Ebner had two hits including a three-run homer in the eighth inning to help the Whitetails defeat the Clyman Canners 11-5 in a Rock River League baseball game on Friday at Legends Field.
Lebanon pitcher Adam Zubke started and threw four scoreless innings before being relieved by Nathan Tisdale during a Rock River League baseball game against Clyman on Friday at Legends Field. Tisdale earned the decision for the Whitetails in an 11-5 victory.
Clyman third baseman Brady Martin doubles off Lebanon’s Hunter Herpel after catching a line drive during the fourth inning of a Rock River League baseball game on Friday at Legends Field. Lebanon won 11-5.
Clyman second baseman Josh Oswald holds up his glove after tagging out Lebanon’s Tyler Doyle on a pickoff throw from catcher Taylor Walter during the fourth inning of a Rock River League baseball game on Friday at Legends Field. Lebanon won 11-5.
LEBANON — First baseman McClaine Ebner and shortstop Tyler Doyle each drove in three runs to lead the Lebanon Whitetails defeated the Clyman Canners 11-5 in a Rock River League baseball game on Sunday at Legends Field.
Lebanon took a 2-0 lead in the first inning. Catcher Louie Demetropoulos led off with a double to right center and scored when right fielder Noah Zubke reached on an error. Zubke scored when center fielder Hunter Herpel reached on an error.
