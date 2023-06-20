LEBANON — First baseman McClaine Ebner and shortstop Tyler Doyle each drove in three runs to lead the Lebanon Whitetails defeated the Clyman Canners 11-5 in a Rock River League baseball game on Sunday at Legends Field.

Lebanon took a 2-0 lead in the first inning. Catcher Louie Demetropoulos led off with a double to right center and scored when right fielder Noah Zubke reached on an error. Zubke scored when center fielder Hunter Herpel reached on an error.

