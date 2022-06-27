Lebanon second baseman Louis Demetropoulos forces out Ashippun’s Gavin Daniel following an assist by shortstop Hunter Herpel (left) during a Rock River League baseball game on Sunday at Legends Field. The defensive play got the Whitetails out of the inning in the fifth and they went on to win 7-6 in 10 innings.
Lebanon first baseman Noah Zubke sacrifices Alex Soto over with a well-executed bunt during a Rock River League baseball game against Ashippun on Sunday at Legends Field. Zubke hit a sacrifice fly in the ninth to force extra innings, and the Whitetails won 7-6 in ten innings.
LEBANON — Noah Noyce’s walk-off single drove in McClain Ebner with the game-winning run in Lebanon’s 7-6 Rock River League victory in 10 innings over Ashippun on Sunday at Legends Field.
Lebanon starter Dylan Immel struck out 13 over 7 1/3 innings, but the Whitetails committed nine errors and the Mudcats took advantage with four unearned runs.
Trailing 6-5 in the ninth, the Whitetails forced extra innings when Noah Zubke’s sacrifice fly drove in Alex Soto following his leadoff triple to right.
In the tenth, Ebner drew a one-out walk and moved up two bases on wild pitches. With two away, Ebner scored when Noyce reached on an infield hit to the third base side.
Middle reliever Adam Zubke ended the top of the eighth with a strikeout. Soto earned the win with two innings of scoreless relief including five strikeouts.
Jack Kraemer went the distance in defeat for Ashippun, allowing seven earned runs on nine hits with eight strikeouts and six walks. Gavin Daniel, Adam Gross and Quinn Williams each had two hits for the Mudcats.
Nathan Tisdale led Lebanon at the plate with three hits and two RBIs. Soto and Ebner each added two hits.
LEBANON 7, ASHIPPUN 6
Ashippun 000 011 220 0 — 6 7 2
Lebanon 002 000 031 1 — 7 9 9
WP: Soto
LP: Kraemer
Ashippun (ab-r-h-rbi) — Daniel 3-1-2-0, Pierson 4-1-0-0, Becker 6-0-0-0, Ryan 4-1-0-0, P. Kraemer 5-0-1-0, Tiegs 4-1-0-0, Gross 5-1-2-1, Williams 5-0-2-1, J. Kraemer 5-1-0-0 Totals 41-6-7-2
Lebanon (ab-r-h-rbi) — Noyce 6-0-1-1, Soto 5-1-2-1, N. Zubke 2-0-1-1, Herpel 3-0-0-0, D. Immel 3-0-0-0, A. Zulke 2-0-0-0, Demetropoulos 5-1-0-0, Richart 2-0-0-0, K. Immel 1-1-0-0, Ebner 3-3-2-1, Tisdale 5-1-3-2 Totals 37-7-9-6
2B — A (Gross, Daniel), L (Tisdale)
3B — L (Soto)
Pitching — HO: J. Kraemer (A) 9 in 9.2, D. Immel (L) 5 in 7.1, A. Zubke (L) 0 in 0.2, Soto (L) 2 in 2. R: J. Kraemer (A) 7, D. Immel (L) 6, A. Zubke (L) 0, Soto (L) 0. SO: J. Kraemer (A) 8, D. Immel (L) 13, A. Zubke (L) 1, Soto (L) 5. BB: J. Kraemer (A) 6, D. Immel (L) 4, A. Zubke (L) 0, Soto (L) 0
