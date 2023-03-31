Parker Winghart
Luther Prep senior shortstop Parker Winghart scores on a wild pitch during the season opener against Waupun on Thursday at LPS. Waupun won 7-3.

 Kevin Wilson

Luther Prep’s baseball team braved the elements and lost to Waupun 7-3 in the season opener on Thursday at LPS.

Junior Silas Winnkel started the game and was very effective through the first 2 1/3 innings. He gave up one hit, struck out three and walked one.

