Luther Prep’s baseball team braved the elements and lost to Waupun 7-3 in the season opener on Thursday at LPS.
Junior Silas Winnkel started the game and was very effective through the first 2 1/3 innings. He gave up one hit, struck out three and walked one.
Then, when senior Joey Olson came in, the Phoenix had some fielding issues. Olson gave up five runs in 2 2/3 innings, only one of which was earned. Sophomore Owen Proctor took the last two innings and gave up two runs (one earned) on two hits and one walk.
Luther Prep had chances in the middle innings to keep the game close, but made too many errors.
Waupun’s junior Mason Holz threw four innings and had nine strikeouts. He gave up one earned run and walked only one.
Parker Winghart worked the count full to lead off the bottom of the fourth inning for the Phoenix and drew that walk. He then stole second, tagged up and advanced to third on a flyout and scored on a wild pitch to trim Waupun’s lead at the time to 2-1.
Jake Krueger was the only player with multiple hits. He was 2-for-4 with one RBI for the Warriors, who stole six bases. Luther Prep stole four bases.
“This was a first game we will learn a lot from,” Luther Prep baseball coach Pete Kiecker said. “We had quite a few people in new positions and at times it showed itself. There are a number of things we can learn that will help us improve for the rest of the season. While we are disappointed with the loss we are happy to have one game under our belt.”
Luther Prep is scheduled to host Mayville today, weather permitting.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.