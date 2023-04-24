WAUNAKEE — Watertown girls soccer team lost 8-0 to Waunakee Thursday night.
The Goslings let in four goals in less than five minutes early in the match, but were able to play some better defense the rest of the match, specifically in the second half, against a very strong and well-rounded Warriors team.
“Waunakee has a deep roster of skilled and fast players,” Watertown assistant girls soccer coach Clayton Kratzer said. “They move extremely well in their attacking third with a lot of overlaps, give and go’s, and through balls. We didn’t mark well early in the match which led to those quick first four goals.
“The girls were obviously a little shell-shocked after that and the first half really got away from us. We had a little bit of press in their defensive third towards the end of the first half and that showed us they were willing to continue to fight in the second half.
“We played very defensively in the second half, but still managed to create a few attacking chances. The goal was to keep fighting and limit their scoring in the second half and the girls did that. We were really impressed with their composure and the way they all dug in. When a match gets away from you quickly like this one, players can get very discouraged and want to just give up.
“They just stayed positive and kept fighting. We really thought we’d hold them to a single goal in the second half so it was a little deflating when they squeaked one by (senior goalkeeper) Cianna (Boettcher) with 51 seconds to go. Cianna had some great saves, especially in the second half, but a match like this is definitely tough for a goalkeeper.
“We want to bring the fighting spirit and work rate from the second half of this match into our next match on Monday at home against Milton at 7pm. If we do, we can definitely get a positive result.”
