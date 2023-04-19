WAUNAKEE — A four-run rally in the bottom of the sixth inning sent Waunakee on its way to an 8-2 Badger East baseball victory over Watertown on Tuesday.

Waunakee (4-2, 3-0 in conference) led 4-2 entering the home half of the sixth, then used four hits, a walk and a hit batsmen to break the game open.

