WAUNAKEE — A four-run rally in the bottom of the sixth inning sent Waunakee on its way to an 8-2 Badger East baseball victory over Watertown on Tuesday.
Waunakee (4-2, 3-0 in conference) led 4-2 entering the home half of the sixth, then used four hits, a walk and a hit batsmen to break the game open.
The Warriors scored two runs in the first inning. Brady Schauer drew a leadoff walk and scored on Ralph Haumschild’s RBI groundout in the second inning to get Watertown on the board. Waunakee tacked on single runs in its half of the second and third innings to go up 4-1.
Jake Hurtgen drew a bases loaded walk to drive in Nathan Walter in the top of the sixth to trim the deficit to 4-2, but the Warriors pulled away from there.
Eliot Roethle started for Watertown and took the loss, allowing four runs on five hits with six strikeouts and five walks over three innings. Matthew Tarr finished up in relief.
“I thought we battled out of some tough situations early in the game,” Watertown baseball coach Andy Cashin said. “We gave ourselves a shot in the later innings but came up short at the plate. I feel like we are going to continue to improve. Looking forward to them learning from these situations and seeing what they will become.”
Watertown (4-3, 2-3) hosts Waunakee on Thursday.
WAUNAKEE 8, WATERTOWN 2
Watertown 010 001 0 — 2 3 2
Waunakee 211 004 X — 8 9 2
WP: Bound
LP: Roethle
Watertown (ab-r-h-rbi) — C. Hurtgen 4-0-1-0, Ninmann 2-0-0-0, J. Hurtgen 1-0-1-1, Hinkes 4-0-0-0, Kranz 3-0-0-0, Schauer 3-1-0-0, Vana 2-0-0-0, Walter 3-1-1-0, Haumschild 2-0-0-1, Fendt 1-0-0-0 Totals 25-2-3-2
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.