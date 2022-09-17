WAUNAKEE — Garett Lenzendorf threw two touchdowns and ran for a score in Waunakee’s 70-13 Badger Large rout of Watertown’s football team on Friday.
Waunakee (5-0, 3-0 in conference) ran it 43 times for 351 yards and got 118 yards through the air from Lenzendorf for another offensive clinic. Watertown (0-5, 0-3) got 200 yards passing from junior quarterback Reece Kamrath including a pair of touchdown passes to junior receiver Zach Scher, but the Goslings were outgunned once again by one of the premier programs in the state.
“We ran into a really great football team tonight,” Watertown football coach Benji Kamrath said. “They have got as good a team as they have had since I've been coaching. They don't have a weak spot. They are physical up front and they are physical and athletic on the perimeter.
“We weren’t able to run the ball effectively. Our quick passing game was not as consistent as is has been. Everything closes up even quicker (against them). It took us a couple possessions to get going. We could not match up with them up front. They've got such a good push and were able to run the ball whenever they wanted to and used the quick pass game to mix things up.
"We had a couple possessions where we were able to do some things well offensively. In the pass game on the perimeter, we played pretty well, but against that team, you have to be able to do both. They played a four man front and their three linebackers closed up the run game. Then they got after Reece and put pressure on him and hit him quite a bit.
“He found guys scrambling down the field. Zach was good again tonight and Reece put the ball on the money for him. Landon Fendt had some big catches for us again. It was just tough to get the down the field because you have to get it out quick because of their pass rush.
“I have a ton of respect for what coach Pat Rice has built over there. They have senior and juniors. We only played two seniors and the majority of our starters juniors and sophomores. We have a young team that just couldn’t match up with outstanding football team.”
Watertown hosts Beaver Dam for homecoming next Friday. It is the 100th meeting in this rivalry.
The Golden Beavers also enter the game winless after a 33-30 loss at Milton on Friday. Junior running back Camron Mendoza had all five touchdowns for BD and has 662 rushing yards on the season.
"It will be a good matchup,” coach Kamrath said. “They will be a challenge. Run game wise, they load the backfield up and come downfield. They have big kids up front. They've put up some points in a number of games. We have to find way to stop this run first team.
"Offensively, we have to be more consistent with the run game and take advantage of what teams give us in pass game. We’re still optimistic. Our future is still bright. We’ve played some good football teams, and we have some more good football teams on our schedule. We’ll keep fighting and try to find a way to get a win.”
WAUNAKEE 70, WATERTOWN 13
Watertown 6 0 0 7 — 13
Waunakee 35 21 7 7 — 70
First Quarter
WK — Rasmussen 11 run (DeAmicis kick)
WK — Johnson 12 pass from Lenzendorf (DeAmicis kick)
WK — Gularski 2 run (DeAmicis kick)
W — Scher 30 pass from Kamrath (kick blocked)
WK — Lenzendorf 19 run (DeAmicis kick)
WK — Emerich 35 from Lenzendorf (DeAmicis kick)
Second Quarter
WK — Rasmussen 3 run (DeAmicis kick)
WK — Gularski 25 run (DeAmicis kick)
WK — McFadden 9 run (Marionneaux kick)
Third Quarter
WK — Carlson 1 run (Marionneaux kick)
Fourth Quarter
W — Scher 8 pass from Kamrath (Sashin kick)
WK — McFadden 18 run (Marionneaux kick)
Team statistics — First Downs: W 10, WK 17. Total offense: W 220, WK 469. Rushing: W 16-20, WK 43-351. Passing: W 200, WK 118. Fumbles-lost: W 0-0, WK 0-0. Penalties: W 14-101, WK 8-85
