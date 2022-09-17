WAUNAKEE — Garett Lenzendorf threw two touchdowns and ran for a score in Waunakee’s 70-13 Badger Large rout of Watertown’s football team on Friday.

Waunakee (5-0, 3-0 in conference) ran it 43 times for 351 yards and got 118 yards through the air from Lenzendorf for another offensive clinic. Watertown (0-5, 0-3) got 200 yards passing from junior quarterback Reece Kamrath including a pair of touchdown passes to junior receiver Zach Scher, but the Goslings were outgunned once again by one of the premier programs in the state.

