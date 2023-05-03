WAUNAKEE — Watertown’s boys tennis team lost to Waunakee 6-1 in a Badger East dual meet on Tuesday.
“Waunakee is a very good team and we struggled to get into a rhythm in a lot of the matches,” Watertown boys tennis coach Andy Dobbins sad.
“The wind was a huge factor in the match as well. We did our best and made some adjustments but Waunakee is a more experienced team than us. Overall we played better in the second sets which is encouraging. We are looking forward to some decent weather and consistent practice. That will really help with our confidence as we get into the final weeks of the season.”
James Walker earned Watertown’s lone victory at No. 3 singles.
“James continues to be impressive and picked up a great comeback win,” Dobbins said. “He struggled with the wind in the first set but figured it out as the match went on and dominated from there. He is such a fierce competitor, and I love the focus and passion he plays with. That was an impressive match from him.
The No. 1 doubles team of Gavin Schlender and Kieran McCarthy drew praise from Dobbins, even in defeat.
“Despite the loss, I thought Gavin and Kieran played well, especially in the second set,” Dobbins said. “That is a really good doubles team from Waunakee and we were right there with them in the second set. We were consistent but also got aggressive when needed. That is a match we can build on moving forward.”
Singles
No. 1 — Levi Christian (Waun) def. Jameson Stocks (Wat) 6-4, 6-3
No. 2 — Noah Sell (Waun) def. Christian Zastrow (Wat) 6-0, 6-0
No. 3 — James Walker (Wat) def. Owen Manley (Waun) 3-6, 6-1, 10-6
No. 4 — Copeland Lietz (Waun) def. Davin Johnson (Wat) 6-2, 6-3
Doubles
No. 1 — G. Zimbric/Wipperfurth (Waun) def. Kieran McCarthy/Gavin Schlender (Wat) 6-1, 6-4
No. 2 — Schmalz/Priest (Waun) def. Simon Steffanus/Wyatt Steffanus (Wat) 6-3, 6-1
No. 3 — C. Zimbric/L. Zimbric (Waun) def. Logan Huebner/Ryan Olszewski (Wat) 6-0, 6-2
